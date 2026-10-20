Muslim Ummah Is Like One Body: Pakistan Should Mediate to Resolve Regional Disputes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Chief of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan and a prominent Shia religious leader, has expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions and the growing threat of conflict, calling on Pakistan to play an effective mediating role in resolving disputes and promoting lasting peace.

Naqvi said the Muslim Ummah was like one body and that followers of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) were brothers and sisters. He stressed that ending the current tensions and strengthening unity among Muslims were shared responsibilities of all Muslim countries and their leaders.

He urged Pakistan to step forward once again and facilitate dialogue between parties involved in regional disputes.

Calls for Peace and Reconciliation

Commenting on the regional situation and statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and Egypt’s Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Naqvi described their proposals for peace, mediation and reconciliation as encouraging.

He said their statements offered constructive guidance for promoting regional peace and stability, addressing economic difficulties and creating opportunities for development. However, he emphasized that immediate and concrete measures were needed to translate these proposals into action.

Naqvi also recalled the Quranic teaching urging Muslims to hold firmly together to the rope of Allah and not become divided. He said Muslim countries should draw on this principle to overcome disputes, strengthen brotherhood and promote mutual respect.

According to him, unity and cooperation among Muslim nations are essential for their collective welfare, progress and strength.

Support for a Mediation Committee

Naqvi welcomed Iran’s repeated offers to facilitate mediation, referring to the guidance attributed to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. He also highlighted a proposal by Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam, Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, to establish an urgent committee for mediation and reconciliation to help resolve regional disputes.

He said such a committee should include sincere, wise and capable individuals committed to peace and stability who could help the parties concerned reach an understanding.

Naqvi called on Pakistan to take the initiative, saying the country’s position as a major Muslim nation and nuclear-armed state gave it the capacity to contribute meaningfully to efforts to end disputes and establish lasting regional peace.

He added that the confidence various parties placed in Pakistan created an opportunity for Islamabad to pursue serious diplomatic engagement, reduce tensions and open channels for negotiations.

Warning Against Provocative Statements

Naqvi said Pakistan should renew its efforts for peace and reconciliation with the same seriousness and commitment it had demonstrated in the past.

He argued that effective diplomatic initiatives could produce lasting benefits, including greater regional stability, reduced economic harm caused by tensions, stronger mutual cooperation and new opportunities for development.

Concluding his remarks, Naqvi stressed that every possible effort should be made to bring the current crisis to an end. He urged all sides to avoid provocative and negative statements and remain alert to what he described as hostile attempts to exploit divisions.

He said disagreements should not be allowed to deepen further and that dialogue, mutual understanding, unity and diplomatic engagement should remain the principal means of resolving disputes.