Rising Marriage Costs Put Heavy Financial Pressure on Shia Families in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A number of young Shia Muslims in Afghanistan have expressed concern over costly marriage customs and lavish wedding ceremonies, urging families and community leaders to promote simpler celebrations and reduce unnecessary expenses.

They said that amid worsening poverty and unemployment, expensive social traditions are placing a significant financial burden on young people and their families, sometimes forcing couples to postpone marriage or begin their married lives with debt.

Hadi Morawwej, a Shia student in Kabul, told the ABNA news agency on Monday, October 19, that the spread of poverty and unemployment had coincided with the persistence of social customs that impose severe financial pressure on families.

“We are witnessing wedding ceremonies that involve heavy and unnecessary expenses,” he said. “Many of these problems stem from family traditions that push people towards unbearable financial burdens without taking the economic circumstances of society into account.”

Morawwej stressed the importance of raising awareness through the media and religious scholars. He said unhealthy social competition, including the selection of luxurious hotels for wedding receptions and demands for high bride prices, had made marriage increasingly difficult for many young people.

The student, who is himself preparing for marriage, said Afghanistan's difficult economic conditions, educational challenges, uncertain future prospects, poverty and unemployment had prevented him from marrying the woman he wishes to marry.

Economic Hardship Forces Young People to Delay Marriage

Morawwej said some young people migrate to neighbouring countries to earn enough money to cover marriage expenses, while others abandon their plans to marry because they cannot afford the costs.

He added that some families facing financial difficulties have turned to mass wedding ceremonies as a more affordable alternative.

According to Morawwej, the financial burden associated with marriage has become a largely overlooked social problem. He called on journalists and religious scholars to play a more active role in challenging costly customs and educating communities about their consequences.

He also warned that the psychological and social effects of financial pressure on individuals and families should not be underestimated.

Calls to Reduce the Cost of Weddings and Mourning Ceremonies

Other young Shia Muslims have welcomed the involvement of charitable organisations in arranging collective wedding ceremonies, describing such initiatives as helpful for families struggling to meet traditional expectations.

However, they noted that some families remain reluctant to participate in mass weddings because of social pressure and fear of being judged by relatives and members of their communities.

Reza Mousavi, a resident of Mazar-i-Sharif, also called for better management of expenses associated with family occasions, including weddings and mourning ceremonies. He said these costs were pushing many households into financial difficulty.

“Under the current circumstances, even families with relatively stable financial situations face pressure to meet unreasonable expenses when arranging weddings or dealing with a bereavement,” Mousavi said.

He explained that expenses related to preparing meals and purchasing gifts often exceed what families can reasonably afford. He also argued that some of these social expectations are inconsistent with Islamic teachings.

Mousavi criticised the persistence of expensive traditions at weddings and Fatiha gatherings, saying they impose additional hardship on people at a time when poverty and unemployment are widespread and many households struggle to afford basic food supplies.

He urged community elders, religious scholars and media organisations to undertake cultural and educational initiatives to reform these practices and discourage unnecessary spending.

The young people's appeals highlight the growing concern that costly social expectations are becoming an obstacle to marriage and financial stability for Afghan families. They argue that simpler ceremonies, greater community awareness and support for affordable wedding arrangements could help young couples begin their married lives without excessive financial pressure.