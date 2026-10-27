Kabul’s Dasht-e Barchi Welcomes Afghan Bodybuilding Champion Ali Bilal in a Display of Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Residents of western Kabul’s predominantly Shia Dasht-e Barchi neighbourhood gave a warm welcome to Afghan bodybuilding champion Ali Bilal on Monday, highlighting messages of unity, solidarity and national pride across Afghanistan’s diverse communities.

Bilal, who secured second place in the Men’s Physique category at the 2026 Mr. Olympia competition in the United States for the third consecutive year, recently travelled to Kabul, where he received an enthusiastic reception from local residents.

The welcome came after Bilal visited the home of the late Ali Reza Asahi, a prominent Afghan bodybuilder from the Shia community, to offer condolences and express sympathy to his family. His visit drew particular attention from sports enthusiasts in western Kabul, where residents subsequently gathered to welcome the champion.

Videos and photographs shared on social media showed large numbers of young people and other residents greeting Bilal. Many described the reception as a demonstration of solidarity that transcended ethnic and sectarian differences.

Social media user Mohammad Isa Adil said Dasht-e Barchi, a neighbourhood with a long history of hardship, resilience and hope, had once again demonstrated that people could unite beyond their differences and work together for a brighter future.

He praised the residents for celebrating their national sporting figures not only for their achievements in international competitions but also for their contributions to bringing people together.

Adil also highlighted Bilal’s visit to Asahi’s family, saying the gesture demonstrated that the athlete represented not just one ethnic or religious community, but an entire nation competing for recognition and honour on the international stage.

Other social media users described the gathering as more than a public reception, calling it a reflection of shared identity, collective solidarity and the aspirations of Dasht-e Barchi residents for unity and progress.

Bilal Thanks Residents for Their Warm Welcome

Bilal, who lives in the United States, belongs to Afghanistan’s Pashtun community and is a Sunni Muslim. His reception in Dasht-e Barchi attracted particular attention after his arrival at Kabul International Airport reportedly received a comparatively limited welcome, prompting criticism of the Taliban authorities from some social media users.

In a video message, Bilal expressed gratitude to the people of western Kabul for their warm reception and emphasised that Afghanistan belongs to all its citizens, regardless of ethnicity or religious affiliation.

Addressing the residents, he thanked the fathers, mothers, sisters and children who had gathered to welcome him. He said the reception demonstrated that ethnic divisions were more prevalent on social media than in the everyday relationships of ordinary Afghans.

“We are all Afghans,” Bilal said, expressing appreciation for the solidarity shown by the people of Dasht-e Barchi.

His remarks reinforced the message conveyed by the gathering: sporting achievements can serve as a source of national pride and bring together communities across Afghanistan's ethnic and religious divides.

The reception has drawn attention to the role of sport in promoting social cohesion and strengthening a shared sense of Afghan identity at a time when questions of inclusion and unity remain important to the country's future.