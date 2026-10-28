UN Chief Warns Afghan Girls Are Being Denied Their Fundamental Right to Education

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concern over the denial of education to girls in Afghanistan and other parts of the world, describing access to education as a fundamental right. He made the remarks on Tuesday, October 27, during a UN Security Council meeting on Women, Peace and Security.

Guterres highlighted the challenges facing women and girls in conflict-affected regions, warning that women leaders, politicians, journalists and human rights defenders were increasingly being marginalised. He also raised concerns about rising violence against women in conflict zones.

The UN chief called for meaningful participation of women in peace processes, increased financial support for women-led organisations and accountability for those responsible for violence against women.

Afghan Activist Highlights Taliban Restrictions

Addressing the same meeting, Afghan human rights activist Tamana Zaryab Paryani drew attention to the extensive restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women and girls in Afghanistan.

She said Afghan women and girls had been deprived of access to education, employment and participation in many areas of public life. Recalling her own experience of detention and torture under Taliban rule, Paryani described the suppression of women as a systematic form of discrimination affecting millions of Afghans.

She urged the Security Council and the international community to make women's rights a priority in any engagement with the Taliban and ensure accountability for violations.

Paryani also called for gender apartheid to be recognised as a crime against humanity and stressed that Afghan women must be included in decisions concerning the country's future.

Call for Concrete International Action

Criticising what she described as an inadequate international response, Paryani said Afghan women needed practical action rather than statements of concern.

She warned that failure to respond effectively to violations of women's rights in Afghanistan could encourage others to commit similar abuses without fear of punishment.

Her remarks underscored growing calls from Afghan rights advocates for stronger international measures to protect women and girls and restore their access to education, employment and public life.

Millions of Girls Remain Barred from Education

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have maintained restrictions preventing girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade and women from accessing university education. Women have also been excluded from a wide range of employment opportunities.

The United Nations and international human rights organisations have repeatedly called on the Taliban to lift these restrictions and allow women and girls to return to education and participate fully in public life.

The latest Security Council discussions highlighted the continuing international concern over the situation in Afghanistan and the need for sustained efforts to protect women's fundamental rights.