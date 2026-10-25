Afghanistan’s UN Representative Calls for Public Participation in Shaping the Country’s Future

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nasir Ahmad Faik, chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has stressed the importance of meaningful public participation in determining the country’s future, calling for renewed international cooperation and continued support for the Afghan people.

Speaking on Saturday, October 24, 2026, on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Faik highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation and ensure that Afghans have a meaningful role in shaping their country’s future.

Recalling the United Nations’ engagement with Afghanistan during periods of development, displacement and conflict, he called for the continuation of humanitarian assistance, the protection of women’s and girls’ rights, and efforts to establish a peaceful and inclusive Afghanistan that honours its international commitments.

Faik also emphasized the importance of Afghanistan living peacefully with itself and maintaining peaceful relations with neighbouring countries.

Concerns Over Political Exclusion

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, Afghans have been deprived of meaningful participation in political decision-making and in determining the country’s future, according to critics of the current political system.

During the previous republican government, citizens participated in political processes through presidential and parliamentary elections, as well as provincial council elections.

The concentration of power, exclusion of political groups and restrictions on public participation remain among the principal criticisms of the Taliban’s governance. Critics argue that these policies conflict with calls for an inclusive political system in which Afghans can help determine their country’s future.

Call for a Peaceful and Inclusive Afghanistan

Faik’s remarks underscore the importance of an Afghanistan in which the public can participate meaningfully in national decision-making, humanitarian needs are addressed, and the rights of women and girls are protected.

His appeal also highlights the continuing role of international cooperation in supporting the Afghan people and promoting a peaceful, inclusive country that maintains constructive relations with its neighbours and fulfils its international obligations.