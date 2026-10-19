OIC Continues Talks with Taliban as No Clear Plan Emerges to Lift Restrictions on Afghan Women

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the OIC, said the organization was continuing discussions with Taliban authorities on women’s and girls’ rights. Speaking at the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, he emphasized that the organization was addressing the issue in accordance with Islamic values while also supporting the humanitarian and economic needs of the Afghan population.

However, his remarks did not outline any new enforcement measures or a clear timetable for ending the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women’s education and employment.

OIC Envoy Raises Education and Healthcare Concerns in Kabul

The Secretary-General’s remarks followed a recent visit to Kabul by Tariq Ali Bakheet, the OIC Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, who discussed girls’ education and the need for women’s participation in the country’s healthcare sector with Taliban officials.

During a meeting with Noor Jalal Jalali, the Taliban’s Minister of Public Health, Bakheet emphasized the essential role of qualified female professionals in delivering healthcare services. He called for opportunities for girls to pursue education and medical training.

In a separate meeting with Habibullah Agha, the Taliban’s Minister of Education, Bakheet discussed school curricula, girls’ right to education and proposals put forward by the OIC to support the development of Afghanistan’s education system.

The discussions also addressed urgent healthcare needs, the expansion of medical services and possible ways to support the country’s education system.

Women’s Rights Remain a Major Concern

The 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Baghdad on Saturday and Sunday, October 17–18, under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Strengthening Peace and Sustainable Development.”

Afghanistan’s situation, including the rights of women and girls, was among the issues discussed at the meeting.

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed extensive restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights to education and employment. Among the most significant measures are the exclusion of girls from education beyond the sixth grade, the prohibition on women attending universities and restrictions on women working in many institutions.

These policies have drawn widespread international criticism. The United Nations and human rights organizations have repeatedly called on the Taliban to reverse the restrictions and restore women’s and girls’ access to education and employment.

Diplomatic Engagement Has Yet to Lift the Restrictions

Despite continued international engagement, the principal restrictions on women’s education and employment remain in place. Discussions between the OIC and Taliban officials have addressed the issue, but the latest statements did not announce a concrete plan or deadline for reversing the policies.

The continuing restrictions remain a major challenge for Afghan women and girls, as well as for the country’s education system, healthcare services and wider social and economic development.