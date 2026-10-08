Eighth Moscow Format Meeting Ends Without Joint Statement Amid Taliban-Pakistan Dispute

AhlulBayt News Agency: The talks focused on regional security, counterterrorism and the fight against narcotics, economic cooperation, and the expansion of Afghanistan’s relations with neighboring and regional countries. However, tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan emerged as the main obstacle to the adoption of a joint statement.

Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, said the Afghan and Pakistani delegations failed to reach an agreement on the wording of the final statement.

According to Kabulov, the Taliban delegation objected to language that repeatedly referred to Afghanistan in connection with “terrorism.” He said similar wording had appeared in the previous year’s statement, but Kabul considered it unacceptable this year.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, presented a different position. He said Islamabad had engaged with the Taliban through political and diplomatic channels to address terrorism, but claimed that terrorist attacks originating from Afghan territory had increased and were being carried out with Taliban support.

Pakistan has also emphasized that counterterrorism remains its primary concern regarding Afghanistan.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi rejected this approach, saying that the problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan could be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy.” He also accused Pakistan of using military pressure, the issue of Afghan migrants, students and transit routes as instruments of pressure against Afghanistan.

The dispute comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Kabul and Islamabad in recent weeks, marked by border clashes and mutual accusations over the activities of armed groups.

Russia has said it is prepared to assist in reducing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan if both sides request its involvement.

Despite the failure to issue a joint statement, Russia stressed that the disagreement does not signal the end of the Moscow Format. The mechanism, it said, will continue to serve as a platform for regional coordination and cooperation on issues concerning Afghanistan.