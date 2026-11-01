Taliban and Pakistani Forces Clash Again at Torkham Border Crossing

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several Afghan media outlets confirmed that Taliban fighters and Pakistani security personnel clashed again on Sunday, November 1, at the Torkham border crossing.

The clashes began around midday, with both sides using light and heavy weapons.

Following the outbreak of fighting, staff members of humanitarian organisations reportedly left the area, while the Taliban evacuated a camp housing refugees deported from Pakistan.

Local sources attributed the outbreak of the clashes to an attempt by the Taliban to establish a security checkpoint near the Torkham crossing, which Pakistani security forces reportedly opposed.

However, no independent reports or official statements regarding the incident have so far been released by Pakistani media or the relevant authorities on either side.

The details of the reported clashes have not been independently verified.