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Taliban and Pakistani Forces Clash Again at Torkham Border Crossing

1 November 2026 - 14:09
News ID: 1885149
Source: Abna24
Taliban and Pakistani Forces Clash Again at Torkham Border Crossing

Afghan media outlets have reported renewed clashes between Taliban fighters and Pakistani security forces at the Torkham border crossing, with local sources saying the fighting prompted the evacuation of a refugee camp and the withdrawal of humanitarian aid workers from the area.

AhlulBayt News Agency:  Several Afghan media outlets confirmed that Taliban fighters and Pakistani security personnel clashed again on Sunday, November 1, at the Torkham border crossing.

The clashes began around midday, with both sides using light and heavy weapons.

Following the outbreak of fighting, staff members of humanitarian organisations reportedly left the area, while the Taliban evacuated a camp housing refugees deported from Pakistan.

Local sources attributed the outbreak of the clashes to an attempt by the Taliban to establish a security checkpoint near the Torkham crossing, which Pakistani security forces reportedly opposed.

However, no independent reports or official statements regarding the incident have so far been released by Pakistani media or the relevant authorities on either side.

The details of the reported clashes have not been independently verified.

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