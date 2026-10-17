Pakistan Open to Dialogue with Taliban, but Insists Security Guarantees

AhlulBayt News Agency: Islamabad's principal concern remains the activities of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other armed groups that Pakistani officials accuse of using Afghan territory to plan and carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban authorities have repeatedly rejected the allegations, insisting that they do not allow Afghan territory to be used against other countries.

Pakistan demands verifiable guarantees

Pakistan has reiterated in recent months that any renewed diplomatic process must begin with verifiable assurances from the Taliban that Afghan territory will not be used for attacks against Pakistan.

Islamabad maintains that dialogue cannot rest on verbal promises alone. It wants concrete and measurable steps to counter the TTP and improve border security.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, also called for “specific, verifiable and irreversible” action against the TTP and other armed groups during a recent security meeting in Islamabad.

Disagreement leaves Moscow Format meeting without joint statement

Differences between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities were also evident at the recent Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan, which concluded without a joint statement.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, a proposed text included language addressing the activities of armed groups operating from Afghan territory. Similar wording had appeared in the previous year's joint statement, but the Taliban delegation reportedly declined to retain the same formulation at this year's meeting.

Islamabad said the disagreement was not merely a dispute over terminology but concerned a fundamental security issue. Pakistani officials also said the Russian delegation was surprised by the Taliban's changed position on language previously agreed upon.

The disagreement ultimately prevented the participants from issuing a joint statement.

Could Russia mediate?

Pakistan has welcomed efforts by friendly countries to reduce tensions but says it is not currently aware of a new, independent Russian initiative formally aimed at mediating between Islamabad and the Taliban authorities.

The issue comes amid reports of contacts between senior Russian security officials and counterparts in Kabul and Islamabad in recent weeks. Moscow has previously expressed its willingness to help ease tensions between the two sides.

Pakistan has indicated that Russia could play a constructive role in addressing the dispute and that Islamabad would welcome effective mediation. However, no new formal Russian-led mediation process has been announced.

TTP remains at the centre of the dispute

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly identified the TTP issue as the principal source of friction with the Taliban authorities.

Islamabad argues that greater cooperation against the group could pave the way for reopening border crossings, restoring trade and transit links, and improving bilateral political relations. It attributes the continuation of the current crisis to what it describes as insufficient cooperation from the Afghan side.

The Taliban authorities, however, maintain that insecurity in Pakistan stems from internal problems and reject the suggestion that Kabul should be held responsible for Pakistan's security challenges.

The dispute has extended beyond diplomatic exchanges, contributing to border closures, declining trade, airstrikes and armed clashes in border areas.

Dialogue remains possible, but trust is lacking

Pakistan's latest position indicates that it has not closed the door to negotiations, but it is seeking more than verbal assurances before entering a new diplomatic process.

Islamabad wants a mechanism capable of determining whether activities by the TTP from Afghan territory have actually been halted. The Taliban authorities, meanwhile, continue to reject Pakistan's allegations and resist accepting responsibility for what Islamabad describes as militant safe havens.

The central obstacle therefore remains unresolved: Pakistan says it is ready to negotiate but demands verifiable security measures, while the Taliban deny the underlying accusations.