Taliban Thanks Qatar for Supporting Engagement with the International Community

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s foreign minister, met Qatar’s ambassador on Tuesday, October 13, to discuss bilateral relations and Doha’s efforts to facilitate greater international engagement with the Taliban administration.

According to the Taliban Foreign Ministry’s website, Muttaqi described the group’s relations with the international community as expanding and expressed appreciation for Qatar’s diplomatic efforts and assistance in this regard.

The Qatari ambassador, Al-Qashouti, described recent progress in the Taliban’s foreign relations as encouraging and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to continuing efforts to strengthen the process.

Qatar has played a significant role in facilitating diplomatic engagement between the Taliban and Western countries in recent years. The Gulf state hosted the Taliban’s political office in Doha and served as a key mediator in negotiations between the group and the United States before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

The Doha Agreement, signed by the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020, under Qatar’s mediation and hosting, established a framework for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The agreement also paved the way for subsequent negotiations over Afghanistan’s political future, preceding the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

Qatar has continued to serve as an important diplomatic channel for engagement with the Taliban administration amid ongoing international efforts to address Afghanistan’s political, security and humanitarian challenges.