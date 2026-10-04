Somali president vows to block Israeli presence “under any circumstances”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says his Horn of Africa nation will never allow an Israeli presence on its territory “under any circumstances.”

Speaking to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television news network on Saturday, Mohamud said the occupying Tel Aviv regime is planning to establish a naval base in Berbera on the Gulf of Aden coast in Somaliland – a self-proclaimed republic in northwestern Somalia- and is seeking access to the port city’s airport.

The Somali president further noted that the real aim of Israel’s actions was to get closer to the Arab states of the Persian Gulf region and Iran, and the measures fall within the idea of so-called “Greater Israel.”

The term “Greater Israel” has resurfaced in Israeli political discourse in recent years. In August last year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli media he felt a deep connection to “this vision,” referring to Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as well as parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, and described it as “a historical and spiritual mission.”

The remarks drew strong condemnation from several regional countries.

Mohamud’s remarks follow a report that Israel had secretly deployed a small contingent of troops to Somaliland earlier this year after recognizing the breakaway territory.

A senior Somali government official, cited by the Middle East Eye news and analysis website, said on June 22 that an Israeli official dispatched a group of 50 forces to Somaliland shortly after its controversial recognition.

In December 2025, Israel recognized Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

In response, Somalia’s federal government strongly rejected the move, calling it unlawful and reiterating that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia’s sovereign territory.

In a related development, a growing number of countries and international organizations also rejected Israel’s decision, warning of its implications for regional and international stability.

......................

End/ 257