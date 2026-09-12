Russia and China Reject Efforts to Revive UN Sanctions Mechanism Against Iran

ABNA24 - The UN Security Council, under France’s presidency and despite opposition from Russia and China, once again agreed to hold a meeting on Iran and the 1737 Committee. The meeting ultimately produced no new achievement or practical decision beyond a repetition of the claims and positions of the United States and Western countries regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Representatives of Russia and China opposed holding the meeting because they believe UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) definitively expired on October 18, 2025, and has had no legal effect or mandate for implementation since that date.

Anna M. Evstigneeva, Russia’s ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the UN, said before the vote on holding the meeting on Iran: “There is no basis for resuming the activities of this committee,” arguing that Resolution 2231 (2015) expired on October 18, 2025.

She added that on the same day, in accordance with the provisions of the resolution itself, the “non-proliferation” issue was removed from the Security Council’s agenda and that some Security Council members are seeking to misuse the snapback mechanism.

Sun Lei, China’s ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the UN, also supported Russia’s position and stressed that the issue of Iran’s nuclear program had already been removed from the Security Council’s agenda.

The Chinese representative said: “The Council has concluded its consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue,” stressing that the rotating president of the Security Council has no mandate to prepare the so-called “90-day report” or submit a report on it to the Council.

He criticized countries insisting on the forced restoration of sanctions against Iran and on holding Security Council meetings under an agenda item that has already been removed.

However, the British and US representatives at the UN Security Council meeting opposed the positions of Russia and China. The British ambassador to the Security Council rejected the positions of Russia and China and stressed Iran’s “failure to fulfill its commitments” under the JCPOA.

The US representative also claimed at the UN Security Council meeting that the United States strongly rejects the statements made by China and Russia and supports Britain’s position.

He claimed: “Last year, this council decided to reimpose sanctions resolutions against Iran and resume the process of implementing those sanctions.”

The US representative at the Security Council claimed that the “1737 Committee” remains “active” and called for an end to the deadlock in France’s 90-day reporting process on Iran, accusing Iran of failing to comply with its obligations toward the United Nations.

Following a procedural vote and the convening of this inconclusive meeting, representatives of other countries once again stated their positions.

Meanwhile, Vasily Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Security Council, stressed at the meeting that Russia would under no circumstances allow sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran to be reimposed.

Nebenzia stressed that the facts concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program have been completely distorted and misrepresented by some parties.

Although the UN Security Council meeting was held on Thursday, September 10, 2026, following a procedural vote (without a veto), with 11 votes in favor, two votes against from Russia and China, and two abstentions by Pakistan and Somalia, it produced no result, and no resolution was adopted. Therefore, the 1737 Committee on sanctions against Iran remains inactive due to Moscow and Beijing’s principled opposition.

No representative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres attended the meeting, and no report was presented on the issue.



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