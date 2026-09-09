Khatam al-Anbiya spokesman: Any attack on Iranian ships will trigger strikes on US bases

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced: In the event of any attack on Iranian ships, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will severely target American bases and interests in the region.

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters General Zolfaqaei added on Tuesday night: The American terrorist army has threatened to target three Iranian oil tankers.

He warned: In the case of any attack on Iranian ships, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will severely target American bases and interests in the region.

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