Pezeshkian Urges Stronger UN Role, Says US Violations of International Law Are Driving Global Crises

ABNA24 - At least 12 people have been martyred and scores of others wounded after US forces carried out missile attacks on southern Iran on Tuesday night.

Seven people were martyred and eight others wounded in US missile attacks on three locations near the cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari in the Khuzestan Province.

Separate attacks on Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province left at least five people martyred, and 68 others wounded after a strike hit a wedding celebration.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) falsely claimed that American forces had launched attacks on targets belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

CENTCOM linked the strikes to what Washington described as recent Iranian actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and US forces in the region.

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said on Wednesday that Iran’s Armed Forces responded to the attacks by targeting American outposts across the region with drone and missile strikes.

“The strikes inflicted extensive damage on infrastructure, facilities, weapons and equipment at the bases and killed and wounded a significant number of American commanders and troops,” Colonel Zolfaqari remarked.

“These offensive operations against the Americans will continue to teach them a lesson until they regret their acts of aggression,” he added.



Furthermore, the US targeted Iran’s Lark Island on Sunday night, prompting the IRGC to announce a retaliatory combined operation against US positions in Jordan.

Khuzestan and Hormozgan Provinces, which have major strategic importance and contain key industrial, economic and energy infrastructure, have repeatedly come under attack during the ongoing US aggression against Iran.

The latest round of aggression against Iran began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian territory.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded with daily waves of missile and drone strikes targeting US and Israeli assets across the region, while closing the Strait of Hormuz to US and allied vessels.

On June 17, Iran and the US signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in an effort to end the aggression across all fronts.

In recent weeks, however, the US has violated the MoU by striking multiple locations in southern Iran, prompting Tehran to target US military facilities across the region and close the strategic waterway again.







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