President Pezeshkian: Iran will continue resistance until aggressors fully regret actions

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will continue its resistance with strength until the aggressors fully regret their actions, and will safeguard the rights of the Iranian nation.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday and in response to illusionary remarks by US President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian said that Iran has always opposed war and considers the protection of public interests and regional security by avoiding escalation.

He noted that, while Iran has bravely defended itself against aggression, this resistance will continue with strength until the aggressors fully regret their actions, and that the country will remain committed to safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people.

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