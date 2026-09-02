Pezeshkian Urges Stronger UN Role, Says US Violations of International Law Are Driving Global Crises

ABNA24 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for a more effective UN role in addressing international developments and crises, while criticizing violations of international law and double standards.

Speaking with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and SCO Plus summit in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian thanked the UN chief for his positions condemning US and Israeli attacks against Iran and stressed the need to strengthen the organization’s effectiveness.

The president said the major challenge facing the international system was US noncompliance with international law. He said the US attack on Iran, which killed senior officials and civilians, including schoolchildren, and targeted Iranian infrastructure, demonstrated disregard for humanitarian principles and international law.

He criticized double standards, questioning how the international community could accept US claims regarding democracy and human rights amid such actions.

Regarding a recent agreement aimed at ending the war, President Pezeshkian stressed that other sides must honor their commitments. He said Iran did not seek war, whose continuation and expansion would benefit no one. He added that the US should return to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and fulfill its obligations to prevent further conflict.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would not accept the use of force or threats, saying that recognition of the Iranian people’s rights, a return to the MoU and implementation of US commitments were the only path toward ending the current situation.

He highlighted Iran’s efforts to expand regional engagement and resolve disputes through dialogue, saying Tehran sought stability and security through regional cooperation. However, he said the US and the Israeli regime are major obstacles to achieving that goal.

Addressing Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian described the Israeli regime’s crimes against people in the region as alarming and unacceptable. He called on international organizations to prevent states and regimes from using their military power to commit aggression and atrocities.

Guterres said his approach throughout his tenure had focused on respect for the rule of law, peace and reducing conflicts. He said his statements on the war against Iran had called for a peaceful and diplomatic solution.

The secretary general said he believed Israel had drawn the US into war with Iran to weaken and destroy Iran. Guterres added that he was the only one to condemn the attack on Iran before the Security Council, despite significant pressure.



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