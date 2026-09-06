Palestinian Scholars Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Al-Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Scholars Association (PSA) warned of escalating Israeli threats to the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem after more than 50,000 settlers gathered at the Buraq (Western Wall) Plaza recently to perform Talmudic rituals under Israeli police protection.

“Such practices are part of a gradual process aimed at imposing a new fait accompli in Jerusalem and at the Aqsa Mosque, beginning with intensive settler presence and collective Talmudic rituals, as a prelude to dividing the holy site and fully controlling it,” PSA said on Friday.

“What is happening goes beyond the mere performance of religious rituals. It is an attempt to entrench Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque,” PSA added, calling for taking effective political, popular and religious efforts to confront such Israeli violations.

PSA criticized the international community and regional governments for not responding to Israeli actions in the holy city, warning that their silence encourages further Israeli escalation in Jerusalem and at the Aqsa Mosque.

PSA urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to convene an urgent summit and form a permanent diplomatic and legal coalition to confront Israeli schemes in the holy city.

PSA called for the establishment of an urgent fund to support Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque and to strengthen the steadfastness of Jerusalemites.

During the past week, 1,064 settlers defiled the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards under police guard, according to Jerusalemite sources.



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