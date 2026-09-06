Iran Warns of ‘More Severe’ Strikes on US Warships Amid Regional Aggression

ABNA24 - Iran’s highest operational command unit warns the “terrorist” US military that the armed forces will deal more “severe and extensive” blows to American warships if Washington continues acts of aggression in the region.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Saturday that the Iranian armed forces would respond more forcefully if the US military continued its “acts of aggression,” creating insecurity and harassing Iranian ships, or maintained its naval blockade of Iran.

He added that the Iranian armed forces would target US military vessels in the region “more severely than before” if Washington persisted with such actions.

He also warned that the scope of the Iranian military response could expand if the United States continued its measures against Iran.

The warning comes after the United States military said earlier in the day that its forces struck three Iranian crude oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said two crude oil carriers that it linked to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), identified as M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1, were struck off the coast of Kharg Island and near the southeastern port of Jask.

CENTCOM added that a third vessel, the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as Noxen, was hit in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was instructed to abandon ship. According to the US military, the tanker was struck at multiple locations to prevent it from returning to service.



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