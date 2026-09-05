Iran developed, deployed new air defense systems during recent conflicts: Top General

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian armed forces successfully developed, deployed, and operationalized new air defense systems amid recent military conflicts, according to a senior general.

Speaking during earlier on Friday's prayers in Tehran, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Base and Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Air Defense Force, stated that the country’s defense sector relied entirely on indigenous capabilities to enhance its air combat readiness.

“Our forces developed and produced air defense systems during the conflict, deployed them directly to the field, and successfully destroyed hostile enemy aircraft,” Elhami said, adding that advanced enemy technology failed to grant immunity against Iranian defense networks.

He also said Iran is completely self-sufficient in manufacturing and supplying its air defense weaponry, leveraging internal expertise from military scientists, defense industries, local universities, and tech firms.

Elhami continued to define Iran’s national resilience and military power as resting on three elements: decisive leadership, strong public support, and fully indigenous military hardware.

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