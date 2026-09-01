Army air defense commander warns of decisive response to any new enemy aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Elhami warns that the Armed Forces will deliver a decisive response to any new aggression by the enemy.

General Elhami made the remarks during a ceremony at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran, marking the anniversary of the establishment of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters and honoring those martyred in imposed wars on Iran.

He said the Armed Forces had resisted a major military challenge during the recent 40-day war, attributing the outcome to domestic capabilities, military experience and national cohesion.

Elhami said more than 90 percent of the air-defense successes against manned and unmanned aircraft and various projectiles during the recent war were achieved using entirely Iranian-made products.

He also said recent battlefield experience had been incorporated into operational systems and equipment, while other lessons were being developed through military research and defense institutions.

Speaking to reporters, Elhami said Iran’s air-defense forces had recently unveiled several systems and capabilities developed during the 40-day war.

He said the systems were intended to convey a message of friendship, stability and peace to neighboring and friendly countries, while sending a message of “firmness and power” to those threatening Iran’s borders.

“We have a duty that whenever the enemy makes a mistake and steps beyond the path of reason and what it has promised, it will receive a forceful and decisive response from the armed forces,” Elhami said.

He added that any similar action in the future would again receive a decisive response.

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