Iranian Army attacks US forces at al-Minhad Air Base in UAE with kamikaze drones

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Republic of Iran Army has announced a drone operation targeting American army forces stationed at a military installation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in retaliation for a fatal US strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The army said in a statement on Monday morning that the attack involved dozens of suicide drones, and struck locations housing US military helicopters and personnel at al-Minhad Air Base, located approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) south of Dubai.

It added that the operation was in response to a US attack on Sunday night against Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, which killed and injured several Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) servicemen and ordinary civilians.

The Iranian army said al-Minhad Air Base is an important logistics and air transport hub for foreign forces, and pledged further retaliatory operations against US troops.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army forces remain steadfast in ensuring lasting security and defending Iran’s territory until the enemy threat is removed from the area,” the statement noted.

It added that the army will avenge the blood of all the martyrs of the imposed war by confronting “US terrorist forces.”

Larak Island lies in the center of the Strait of Hormuz, which is recognized as one of the most significant energy corridors in the world.

Iranian officials have repeatedly declared that the control of the waterway is a matter of national security, and that no foreign power will be allowed to dictate terms in the region.

They say that Washington’s attempts to undermine the Islamic Republic’s sovereign presence in the Strait of Hormuz merely reveal the enemy’s strategic bankruptcy.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC Aerospace Forces also launched an operation against technical and maintenance infrastructure and the fighter jet bases at the two American air bases in Jordan in response to the US attack on Larak Island.

The IRGC Public Relations Department announced in a statement that the operation, codenamed Muhammad ibn Abdullah (PBUH), hit US targets at King Hussein Air Base northeast of the city of Mafraq, and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in the town of Azraq.

The statement warned that aggression and criminal acts would not help the enemy overcome its desperation to undermine the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Every shot fired will be met with an even more forceful response,” the statement said.

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