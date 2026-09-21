Iran arrests, kills suspected terrorists planning attacks in three provinces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several elements affiliated with terrorist groups acting as mercenaries for the American-Zionist enemy have been killed or arrested in three provinces across Iran. They were planning assassination operations and sabotage of vital infrastructure.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Sunday that one operative affiliated with a terrorist group, who intended to assassinate a commander of security forces in the city of Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan Province, was killed.

In Alborz Province, a mercenary identified as “Amir-Ali N,” affiliated with the espionage service of the Zionist regime, was arrested while planning acts of sabotage. The arrested individual had transmitted information about certain individuals and IRGC and Basij military sites to the enemy.

Additionally, two terrorists who had planned to bomb one of the key and vital infrastructure facilities in the city of Bam, in Kerman Province, were arrested. The arrested terrorists had also been assigned to prepare for other armed operations.

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