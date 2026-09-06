IRGC Says It Dismantles US-Israel-Linked Terrorist Team in Southeastern Iran

ABNA24 - The Quds Base of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has announced that it has dismantled a team of terrorists affiliated with the United States and Israel in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, close to the border with Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The operation, which also involved servicemen from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, IRGC intelligence forces and the Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA), took place on Saturday. Two terrorists were killed in the clash, the force said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Israeli-affiliated militants had plotted to carry out "terrorist acts" in Sistan and Baluchestan province amid the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The IRGC Quds Base further noted that the security of the province constitutes a red line, emphasizing that its servicemen will not let any US-Israeli-linked operatives sneak across the border into the region.

They will confront them decisively and forcefully, it stressed.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of several terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in recent years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country have known links to a number of repressive regimes in the Persian Gulf region.

Iran's security forces have been vigilant and successful in protecting the border areas and thwarting most terrorist plots by foreign-backed anti-revolution elements across the country.

On August 29, the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force announced the elimination of a terrorist team affiliated with the spy agencies of Israel and the United States in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

According to a statement from the base, the terror team received a decisive blow upon infiltration into Saravan County, in a joint operation involving servicemen from the Ministry of Intelligence, the IRGC intelligence forces, and provincial police officers.

It said the group was intending to carry out a series of terrorist attacks in the province in conjunction with the US-Israeli war on Iran, but the timely counter-terrorism operation resulted in the neutralization of one militant and the capture of six others.