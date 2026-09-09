IRGC strikes US base in Jordan, American warships with missile barrages

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says its Aerospace Force has struck the US’s al-Azraq Airbase in Jordan with a missile barrage, describing the operation as retaliation for American aggression against Iranian oil tankers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Office said the operation, involved a “massive missile barrage” against the base.

According to the statement, the strike involved both solid- and liquid-fueled ballistic missiles and targeted maintenance and repair hangars, aircraft preparation facilities, and shelters housing F-35, F-16, and F-15 warplanes.

The Corps said the strike inflicted “heavy damage on the hostile forces.”

Multiple videos depicting the strike, meanwhile, showed Iranian missiles carrying cluster warheads hitting the base without encountering any interference. The US’s Patriot air-defense system was seen in the footage carrying out extensive but unsuccessful launches.

The IRGC said the missile operation came after the United States attacked several Iranian commercial and oil vessels.

“The defeated and aggressor US terrorist military, out of desperation, attacked several Iranian commercial and oil vessels,” the statement said.

The IRGC also linked the latest development to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the continued resistance of its naval forces in the strategic waterway had placed the United States under pressure, prompting Washington to resort to such attacks.

“Faced with the heroic and powerful naval forces of the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz, the enemy, from a position of incapacity, helplessness, and weakness, resorted to desperate actions and immediately received a decisive response,” it said.

IRGC vows continuation of operations

The statement said Iranian Armed Forces would continue their operations until the cessation of US aggression.

“This powerful battle will continue.”

US warships suffer ‘significant damage’

Later, the IRGC also announced striking the US’s DDG-119 and DDG-53 combat destroyers, which carry cruise missiles and Aegis integrated naval weapons systems, with “powerful ballistic missiles.”

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