At Least 10 Killed in Airstrikes on Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement posted on X, UNAMA did not directly name Pakistan but said Afghan civilians continued to bear the consequences of border clashes. The UN mission called for de-escalation, dialogue, respect for international law and measures to prevent further harm to civilians.

The statement came after airstrikes early Thursday targeted areas in Kunar and Helmand provinces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani aircraft struck areas in Shultan district of Kunar and Garmsir district of Helmand, killing nine people, including women and children, and injuring 11 others. He also said three homes were destroyed.

Reports on the casualties have differed, with UNAMA putting the civilian death toll at 10 and the number of injured at nine.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information, however, said the strikes were carried out based on what it described as credible intelligence against hideouts and camps belonging to armed groups at two locations in Afghanistan. It said 22 people were killed and maintained that the targets were groups operating from Afghan territory against Pakistan.

The latest strikes come amid a new escalation in tensions between the two neighboring countries. Pakistan has carried out several airstrikes inside Afghanistan since September 21, while the United Nations has previously reported civilian casualties resulting from the attacks.

After nearly three months of relative calm, Afghanistan and Pakistan have witnessed renewed border clashes and reciprocal attacks in recent weeks.