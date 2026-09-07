Three Tankers Turn Back After IRGC Navy Warning in Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - Three tankers and fuel carriers traveling through the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz changed course and turned back after receiving a warning from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Sunday.

The three tankers included VELOS AMBER, BRAVO, and AL SHEEHANIYA. AL SHEEHANIYA, a Qatari LNG carrier, turned back after entering the southern route following the warning from IRGC Navy.

Maritime tracking data also confirmed the presence of VELOS AMBER and AL SHEEHANIYA in the area. The incident indicates that the vessels’ attempt to transit the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz resulted, at least for now, in their changing course and returning.



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