Fire at Afghan-Iran Border Customs Post Brought Under Control With Iran’s Help

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The fire broke out at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in an area where fuel tankers were parked. Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Ministry of Disaster Management said 15 tankers were completely destroyed and three others were damaged.

Local Taliban officials said firefighting teams quickly reached the site and prevented the blaze from spreading to other sections of the customs complex. No deaths have been reported so far.

Emergency crews and firefighting vehicles from Iran were also reportedly dispatched to Islam Qala to assist with efforts to contain the fire. Iranian officials later confirmed that the blaze had been brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Taliban authorities said an investigation is underway to determine how the incident occurred and assess the extent of the damage.

Islam Qala is one of Afghanistan’s main commercial and customs crossings along the Iranian border, serving as a major transit route for trucks carrying goods and fuel between the two countries.