Escalation of Saudi Tensions in Yemen, Sign of Frustration with Field Defeats

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hamid Asem, in an interview with Al-Masirah network, announced, "The recent escalation of Saudi tensions in Yemen is assessed within the framework of confusion and failure to achieve the objectives of the aggression and occupation coalition during the years of war, and targeting civilian areas indicates an attempt to take revenge for field and political failures."

Asem, referring to the return of Saudi aggression on March 26, 2015, and its widespread military operations, considered comparing it with the recent escalation as indicating the continuation of targeting civilian positions and areas and emphasized, "The nature of these crimes is no different from the patterns of targeting Palestinians in the occupied territories."

He explained, "The recent criminal escalation of Saudi tensions is taking place in circumstances where efforts to form multiple anti-Yemen coalitions have failed. The coalitions that were formed from the beginning of the aggression experienced continuous changes, to the extent that some parties sought new agreements with regional countries including Turkey and Pakistan, while the role of America and Britain continues."

Asem added, "Current developments indicate a rearrangement of regional coalitions in a new form, and the Zionist regime plays a central role in directing this path. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are also moving within the framework of broader regional mechanisms in which American and Zionist interests are intertwined."

Emphasizing that Yemeni forces have focused on strategic and vital targets, especially facilities related to energy and military interests, he rejected any policy based on targeting civilians.

Asem noted, "The continuation of the escalation of anti-Yemen aerial tensions, which has reached more than a thousand flights, is taking place within the framework of a broader path of escalating tensions in the region. Sana'a considers these developments part of an intertwined regional battle."

Referring to the enemy's military preparations in Yemen's coastal areas, he reported the creation of infrastructure, airports, and military facilities and the use of armored vehicles and various equipment and said, "What happened in some coastal areas revealed part of the nature of the preparations of past years. But Yemen's armed forces were able to use the equipment and facilities left behind by the enemy and its mercenaries, which is considered an important development in the balance of confrontation on the battlefield."

A member of the general council of the Nasserist Unionist Organization considered Saudi Arabia's criminal bombing against civilians a sign of frustration and pressure resulting from military and political defeats and said, "These crimes may, instead of achieving the desired objectives, lead to reverse results for the enemy."

The Link Between Saudi Movements and the Role of America and Zionism

Linking Saudi movements with developments related to the Zionist regime and America, he explained, "The call for the rearrangement of regional coalitions is not separate from the role of America and Zionism; rather, it overlaps with efforts to readjust alignments in the region."

Asem added, "The political and economic interests of the countries participating in these movements will be the fundamental factor in determining their positions. Some countries may hesitate to enter any new military arrangements due to concern about endangering their economic interests, navigation, and trade."

He referred to the positions and protests within a number of European and regional countries against the continuation of the futile aggression against Yemen and emphasized, "Voices opposing military conflict indicate a growing understanding of the cost of the aggressive war and its humanitarian and political consequences."

Asem warned, "Current movements may expand from the Yemen arena to other arenas, and the scope of tension may also include Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq. This is in circumstances where there are efforts to target the resistance axis on several fronts."

Referring to the fact that the regional perspective is moving toward the reshaping of alignments, he said, "This process has started from the Zionist regime, passes through Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and reaches America and its allies. Other regional and international parties have also entered these arrangements. Yemen considers these developments part of a broader regional confrontation, and the next phase may witness more escalation of tensions and more political and military movements, while efforts by various parties to reshape coalitions and the balance of power in the region continue."

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