Teachers’ Day in Afghanistan: Shia Teachers Struggle with Economic Hardship

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The comments were made ahead of Teachers’ Day in Afghanistan, which is observed annually on October 5, coinciding with World Teachers’ Day. The occasion comes amid a difficult situation in Afghanistan, where millions of Afghan girls remain deprived of education while schools and teachers continue to face severe economic challenges.

Most teachers in Afghanistan earn between 7,000 and 9,000 Afghanis per month, while salaries in private schools are considerably lower.

Yasmin Alizadeh, a Shia teacher in Kabul, has been teaching at a private school in western Kabul for the past four years. Speaking to ABNA, she said she earns 5,000 Afghanis a month and would leave the profession if other employment opportunities were available for women.

According to Alizadeh, the economic crisis facing Afghan families is becoming increasingly severe, forcing many educated women and teachers to continue working despite their low incomes.

She said teachers in many other countries receive greater institutional support, while teachers in Afghanistan have received little attention for years. In her view, this has also affected the ability of schools to provide students with quality education.

“When a person relies on their knowledge to become a teacher, economic hardship and a lack of attention not only affect their concentration on teaching but also reduce their motivation and enthusiasm,” Alizadeh said. “This challenge can be addressed when teachers receive greater attention and support from the government, as is the case in many other countries.”

During Afghanistan’s previous government, several national programmes were also announced to provide teachers with land and housing, but none of these initiatives were implemented, according to the report.

Many teachers in Afghanistan are now among the economically vulnerable sections of society, with some lacking adequate housing and receiving little or no institutional support.