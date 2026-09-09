Armed forces chief warns US : Any attack on Iranian oil tankers triggers strikes on US bases across region

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has warned the United States that any attack on Iranian oil tankers would trigger strikes on US bases across the region.

“The aggressive US military has issued an evacuation warning to Iranian oil tankers so that it can strike them, therefore, I declare that any attack on Iranian oil tankers will result in US bases in the region being targeted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Abdollahi warned in a statement on Tuesday.

The warning comes amid ongoing US naval blockade and aerial aggression against Iran. Having failed in its military aggression, jointly launched by Israel in February, Washington has resorted to acts of “maritime piracy” by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports and targeting Iranian vessels.

Iran has responded to the attacks by launching precision strikes against US military assets across the region.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Saturday that it had struck three US-linked vessels and three trespassing oil tankers, in retaliation for earlier US attacks on Iranian tankers.

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