Faith and Craftsmanship on Display at Qom’s First Regional Religious Handicrafts Exhibition

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Held near the shrine of Lady Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, the four-day exhibition brought together artists from 11 provinces. The event coincided with Qom's recognition as Iran's national city of handicrafts.

Among the standout pieces was what an artisan described as the world's first Quran fully engraved on gold and silver-toned aluminum—a work that took two years of daily effort to complete. This artisan noted that two of his engraved Qurans were already housed in Qatar, while others remained in Iran. Other displays included ceramic vessels permanently stamped with the portrait of the martyred Leader, alongside inscriptions of Imam Hussain's (AS) famous words: "Someone like me will never pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid."

Artists from Sistan and Baluchestan also presented a hand-stitched Iranian flag, declaring their devotion to the homeland. Several exhibitors framed their work as a cultural response to external threats, stating that Iran's identity—rooted in Islamic civilization—cannot be undone by war or sanctions.

Other crafts on display included leatherwork, mirror mosaics, wood-and-metal inlay, copper enamelwork, stone engraving, pottery, prayer rug weaving, kilim weaving, carpet design, ceremonial banner making, and Quranic woodcarving, among others. A photography exhibition titled 'The Glory of Qom' was also featured.

The exhibition was held from September 3 to September 6, drawing pilgrims and residents to engage with the country's religious and artistic heritage.