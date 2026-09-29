Armed forces chief warns of devastating response to any threat against Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi in a message has warned that Iran's Armed Forces, alongside the fighters and combatants of the Islamic Resistance, stand fully prepared to deliver a decisive and devastating response to any threat against the Islamic Ummah.

Two years after the barbaric crime committed by the ruthless Israeli regime—the assassination of the brave and historic Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—the trans-border and trans-regional impact of this esteemed martyr is becoming increasingly evident, General Abdollahi said.

His influence on the Arab world's worldview and the consolidation of the anti-Zionist resistance discourse across West Asia—guided by the teachings of the Great Imam (RA) and the martyred mujahid Imam of the Revolution—has transformed the "Sayyed of the Resistance" into an enduring symbol of the Islamic Ummah's might and unity, embodying a strategic school of thought, he added.

He was the architect of modern resistance and the strategist of the resistance battlefield. He demonstrated that true power is rooted not in arsenals, but in the unbreakable bond between nations and their ideals, he added.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah established a new paradigm for crisis management and battlefield leadership—one that ensured the unity of the various theaters of resistance while preserving the operational independence of each front.

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