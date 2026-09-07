Iranian Military Chief: US Economic and Psychological Warfare Will Fail

ABNA24 - Iran’s top military commander says Tehran will not yield to US pressure, and that Washington’s turn to economic, psychological and cognitive warfare will fail just as its military aggression has.

Chief of the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said the United States is trying to offset its strategic shortfalls and battlefield setbacks by shifting the fight onto other fronts.

He said Iran would not surrender, and that the enemy would not prevail in a combined campaign of economic pressure, media operations and cognitive warfare against a nation that stands on divine and national foundations.

Abdollahi described Washington’s expectation of Iranian capitulation as a “false illusion” that will never be realized.

For more than 80 years, he said, the United States had grown used to facing no refusal from other countries. Its assumption before moving against Iran, that the Iranian people would submit unconditionally, was therefore a “false dream.” The only answer Iran has given, and will continue to give, is “no,” he asserted.

He said American and Israeli enemies are now attempting to close the gap left by their military and regional defeats through soft war, cognitive operations and economic coercion.

Those efforts, he argued, will also fail. By God’s grace, the steadfastness of the Iranian people and the prudence of the country’s officials, he said, Washington will only add another defeat to an already humiliating record.

Gen. Abdollahi said the Islamic Republic, through its commitment to divine and national values, has offered the world a new model of resistance.

“The world of the future will be different from that of the past,” he said, adding that this shift will inevitably mean a decline in US power.

He also stressed the growing importance of the “war of narratives,” calling media work central to holding the initiative and protecting public morale.

The remarks followed a similarly firm warning from Islamic Revolution Guard Corps spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, who said Iran would not surrender to Washington’s economic pressure.

Mohebi said President Donald Trump had calculated that US military power, its naval fleet and its aircraft carriers could force Iran to retreat.

Recent developments, he said, have shown that calculation to be detached from reality. A country already burdened by heavy debt and intensifying economic rivalry cannot impose an economic war on Iran without paying a steeper price itself.

US economic and maritime pressure, Mohebi said, can rebound on Washington.

If the United States seeks to inflict one dollar of damage on Iran, it may incur several dollars in costs and losses of its own, including through disruption to energy markets, strategic reserves and regional supplies of raw materials. Sanctions and blockade, he concluded, are not a path to victory. They are another front on which the United States can lose.



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