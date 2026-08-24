Armed forces chief praises medical personnel for sacrifices in war, pandemic

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has praised the sacrifices of the medical personnel, from the eight-year Sacred Defense to their tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent wars imposed by Israel and the United States over the past year.

In a message on Sunday marking National Doctors’ Day and commemorating the birth anniversary of Avicenna, the renowned Iranian physician and father of modern medicine, Abdollahi congratulated physicians, pharmacists and other healthcare workers on the occasion.

He honored the martyrs of the medical community and underscored the lasting inspiration provided by their commitment to safeguarding life and health in service to the nation.

Abdollahi further noted that the birth anniversaries of Avicenna and Zakariya Razi provide a valuable opportunity to appreciate the noble role of doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other medical personnel who have shouldered the responsibility of protecting public health with sincerity and sacrifice.

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