Iran’s Armed Forces Chief Visits Underground Missile and Defense Production Site on Defense Industry Day

ABNA24 - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi visited an underground site manufacturing missiles and defense weapons as the country marked Defense Industry Day on Saturday.

Major General Abdollahi toured the underground production facility on August 22, coinciding with Iran’s Defense Industry Day, and reviewed the latest developments in the production of homegrown weapons and defense equipment.

Brigadier General Majid Ebn al-Reza, Iran’s caretaker defense minister, accompanied the Armed Forces chief during the inspection.



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