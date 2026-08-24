Enemy used cyber, military, proxy, counter-revolutionary forces in combined pattern: Acting defense minister

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s acting defense minister says the country has faced a hybrid war of unprecedented scale, involving cyber, military, proxy and counter-revolutionary elements, with some bombs specifically manufactured for use against Iran.

Majid Ibn al-Reza, caretaker of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, made the remarks in separate meetings with parliamentary commissions on agriculture, environment, and planning and budget, where he presented a report on the latest imposed war and the performance of the country’s defense industry.

“The enemy entered the field with a combined pattern, using cyber tools, military forces, proxy forces and counter-revolutionary elements, employing all its capabilities,” Ibn al-Reza said.

He added that “some weapons were used for the first time, and even some bombs were specifically manufactured for use against Iran.”

The acting defense minister described the recent war as “one of the most unprecedented in history from various aspects,” calling it “the first large-scale missile war, the first large-scale drone war,” with the highest volume of air operations and among the first wars in terms of extensive use of various defense technologies.

Despite the intense fighting, Ibn al-Reza said the defense industry continued its activities without interruption, even under the most difficult wartime conditions.

“Production of defense products did not stop; in some areas, we saw a two- to several-fold growth,” he said.

He also noted that capabilities were upgraded during the war, adding that “in different waves of attacks, we operated differently and more effectively than before in terms of technology and performance.”

The acting defense minister said Iran is preparing for “threats of the next 50 years,” with the ministry relying on capable managers, motivated staff and expert elites to conduct future studies and design the path forward.

“Our movement will be toward maximum use of national capacity,” he said.

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