Iran has experience to overcome any military crisis, spokesperson says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Reza Talaei‑Nik, says the Iranian nation and its Armed Forces have enough experience and capability to withstand and overcome any crisis resulting from military aggression.

Addressing a specialized gathering of student organization managers on Sunday, General Talaei-Nik pointed to anti-Iran plots and conspiracies, saying the enemy had pursued specific policies against the Islamic Republic aimed at fulfilling its sinister goals over the past decades.

He said national and Islamic identity, territorial integrity, Iran’s progress, and security were the four key areas that had always been thorns in the eyes of enemies and remained on their target lists.

Emphasizing the importance of these aspects, the Defense Ministry spokesperson explained that weakening and deviating from national and Islamic identity was one of the enemy’s primary goals, followed by its attempts to slow or disrupt Iran’s progress through coercion and pressure.

General Talaei-Nik, however, pointed to Iran’s resolve and steadfastness in facing threats, saying the Iranian nation and its Armed Forces possess extensive experience and capacity to withstand any aggression or overcome resulting crises.

Calling human capital one of the most important factors in the country’s progress, the senior commander stressed the need to pay special attention to Iranian elites, youth, specialists, and other motivated human resources across all institutions in order to steer the country toward the path of development.

The country’s identity, security, existence, and progress can be preserved, he added, if a significant portion of energy, facilities, power, and support is dedicated to the new generation.

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