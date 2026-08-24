Iranian parliament commission approves article on fees for ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Hassan Ghashghavi, announced the approval of Article 3 of the “Strategic Action Plan for Security and Development of the Strait of Hormuz” during a Sunday session of the commission.

Under the approved article, ships from permitted countries transiting the Strait of Hormuz will be required to pay fees for services provided by Iran.

Ghashghavi told reporters that the commission continued its review of the plan during the session, finalizing Article 3, which had been pending in the previous meeting.

“Under Article 3, fees will be charged for services including maritime, environmental, fuel supply in special conditions, insurance, safety, and other services provided in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The fees, Ghashghavi emphasized, will be collected from ships of permitted countries in Iranian Rials or any other currency deemed appropriate by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ghashghavi also highlighted the importance of respecting the rights of coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “This plan, while recognizing the freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws and regulations, also emphasizes respect for the security of coastal countries and their sovereignty, and the prevention of violations of these rights.”

He further noted that the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have their own specific rules and conditions.

In this regard, he cited Oman, which, after accepting the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, immediately issued a political statement emphasizing that the convention’s provisions should not violate the country’s national sovereignty and security.

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