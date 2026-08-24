Iran’s PGSA warns vessels violating protocols face fines or confiscation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), Iran’s regulatory body for the Strait of Hormuz, has announced that vessels violating Iranian protocols for the strategic waterway will face restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention, or confiscation.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, the authority warned cargo owners shipping to and from the Persian Gulf to review the Non-Compliant Vessels (NCV) list prior to chartering in order to avoid potential issues.

The NCV list is available on the PGSA’s website, the authority said.

It warned that any vessel cooperating with listed vessels, including through ship-to-ship (STS) transfers or transshipment, will also be added to the list effective immediately.

To request removal from the list, vessels must submit a formal application with justifications to info@pgsa.ir, it added.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments, which Iran has closed in response to the US-Israeli aggression against the country.

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