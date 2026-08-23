Iraqi soil will not be used for attacks against other nations: Amidi

AhlulBayt News Agency: President of Iraq Nizar Mohammad Saeed Amidi has said that Iraqi soil will not be allowed to be used by foreign troops or fighters to launch any attacks against other countries.

Speaking at a conference in Baghdad on Saturday, the president pointed to the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that the strait affects not only Iraq but also the entire world.

Iraq does not accept that its soil is used to invade another country, he said, adding that some facilities have been provided for some ships carrying Iraqi oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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