United States is biggest obstacle to security, stability across region: Iraqi MP

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iraqi legislator says recent events have made it clear that the US military presence has not brought security to West Asia, but itself has become a source of insecurity and instability in the region.

“The United States, by violating international obligations and fueling tensions, is the biggest obstacle to the establishment of security and stability across West Asia,” Jawad Rahim, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, stated.

He called for an end to the US military deployment in the region.

Rahim lambasted the United States for waging wars and provoking crises in West Asia, arguing that Washington is pursuing a policy of escalating conflicts to serve its interests and assert its clout in the region.

“Over the past years, successive US administrations have proven they follow a policy of creating crises and tensions in the region to justify American military presence. They have aggressively sought to achieve their political and strategic objectives,” the parliamentarian from the National Forces faction noted.

He emphasized that Washington has not adhered to the terms and conditions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Tehran last month.

“This has contributed to the further complication of the regional situation, and fostered further instability,” Rahim stated.

He warned that insistence on such a policy will exacerbate security and political crises and fritter away available opportunities to work out optimal solutions.

The member of the Iraqi parliament’s Security and Defense Committee finally called for dialogue, commitment to international agreements, and avoidance of policies that simply generate tensions and jeopardize regional security.

Earlier, Iraqi lawmaker Mohammed al-Baldawi called for the complete withdrawal of US forces from the region, stressing that Iraq’s and regional stability will never be achieved under the continued presence of American forces.

Iraq adopted the law to expel foreign forces after Washington assassinated top Iraqi and Iranian anti-terror commanders four years ago.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their comrades in a US drone strike that was authorized by then-President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

The two iconic anti-terror commanders are greatly admired for their instrumental role in fighting and decimating the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

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