Tehran's Friday prayer leader thanks Iraqi people for hospitality towards Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Provisional Friday Prayers leader in Tehran Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad-Javad Haj-Ali Akbari has thanked the Iraqi people and government for their nice hospitality towards Arbaeen pilgrims.

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjat-ol-Islam Ali Akbari described Arbaeen, which is the commemoration of the fortieth day after the Imam Hussain martyrdom day or Ashura day, as symbblyzing unity among Muslims when their uity is on full display.

He said that Arbaeen procession this year was of great importance especially because during that great epic the red flags symbolyzing the calls for revenge the blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution could be seen inn the hands of huge number of marchers en route to Karabala.

"We sincerely thank the dear people of Iraq, the government of that country, the tribes, the custodians of the holy shrines, and all those who hosted the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS), especially the Iranian pilgrims, with love and dignity," the senior cleric said.

"This generous hospitality is a sign of love for the Master of the Martyrs (AS) and a factor in strengthening the unity of the Islamic nation. We hope that God Almighty will grant the Iraqi nation increasing honor, blessing, and success," Hojjat-ol-Islam Ali Akbari further said.

He called on the women to preseve Hijab as an Islamic tradition which goes down to history to the time of Hazrat Zahra and other great Muslim women as women's role models.

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