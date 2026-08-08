22 Million Pilgrims Participate in Arbaeen Procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: The governor of Karbala in Iraq announced the participation of 22 million pilgrims in the Arbaeen procession this year.

Nasif al-Khattabi said more than 5 million foreign pilgrims from 172 countries participated in commemorating the 2026 Arbaeen ceremony, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

He noted that this year, 16,000 Moukebs (service stations) provided services to Arbaeen pilgrims in the Karbala governorate.

The governor of Karbala added that during the Arbaeen procession, the Karbala provincial health department, with the help of other departments, provided medical services to 7 million pilgrims.

Al-Khattabi went on to mention the provision of 1,600 megawatts of electricity to the province around the clock during this year’s Arbaeen ceremony.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which fell on August 4 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.



It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

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