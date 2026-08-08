Over 17 million pilgrims visit Imam Ali Holy Shrine during Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 17.5 million pilgrims visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) in Najaf between the start of the month of Safar and the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, according to preliminary figures announced by the Holy Shrine.

Speaking at a joint press conference attended by Najaf provincial officials, security commanders, and service agency representatives, shrine board member Haider Al-Issawi said the total remains an estimate and may increase as the final counting process continues.

Al-Issawi noted that Najaf serves as a major gateway for pilgrims arriving from across Iraq and abroad before they continue to Karbala for Arbaeen and again as they return, making the city a key hub in managing the annual pilgrimage.

He said the Holy Shrine mobilized all of its departments to provide accommodation, meals, medical care, transportation, security, ablution facilities, and other essential services throughout the pilgrimage.

Al-Issawi attributed the success of the Arbaeen plan to close coordination between the Imam Ali Holy Shrine, the Najaf Provincial Council, the Governor's Office, and security, medical, and service agencies, praising their joint efforts to serve millions of pilgrims visiting the holy city.

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