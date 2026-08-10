Qalibaf congratulates Mohsen Rezaei on appointment as SNSC secretary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has issued a message congratulating veteran commander Dr. Mohsen Rezaei on his recent appointment by the Leader as his representative and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

In his statement, Qalibaf praised Rezaei’s decades of dedicated service to the Islamic Republic, highlighting his pivotal role in commanding the Sacred Defense during the Imposed War and his effective leadership as the former Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council.

"Your worthy appointment by the Leader of the Revolution as his representative in the Supreme National Security Council, as well as your assumption of the critical responsibility of Secretary of this Council, is a testament to the trust placed in you by the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution and the esteemed President," he said.

"This valuable responsibility has undoubtedly been entrusted to you due to your years of jihad in commanding the First Imposed War (Iran-Iraq war), your effective service in key positions within the Islamic system, such as Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, and your unwavering sincerity, expertise, and commitment."

Emphasizing the gravity of the current geopolitical landscape, the Parliament Speaker noted that the Islamic system is navigating one of its most sensitive historical periods, playing an indispensable role in ensuring regional and global security and stability.

"The world has now come to understand that Iran is unyielding," Qalibaf asserted. "National unity and cohesion across all popular, military, and diplomatic arenas, under the command of the Leader of the Muslims of the world and through the unbreakable bond between the nation and the Velayat, will inevitably bring any enemy to its knees."

Dr. Rezaei is a foundational figure in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s security and political architecture. He served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) throughout the eight-year Iraqi war on Iran, playing a pivotal role in organizing and leading Iran’s defense against the Iraqi invasion.

Following the war, he transitioned into high-level governance, most notably serving for over two decades as the Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council, where he helped mediate disputes between the Parliament and the Guardian Council and advised the Leader on state policies.

His recent appointment as the Leader's Representative in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and Secretary of the SNSC marks a significant consolidation of strategic leadership.

The SNSC is the highest decision-making body in Iran responsible for formulating the country’s defense, security, and foreign policies, and its Secretary acts as the chief architect and coordinator of these strategies.

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