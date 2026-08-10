Leader appoints Mohsen Rezaei as his envoy to SNSC

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has appointed former Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaei as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

According to an official decree released on Sunday, the Leader praised Rezaei’s “valuable experiences” and described him as “one of the pioneers of the eight-year Sacred Defense” – the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

Rezaei, who commanded the IRGC from 1981 to 1997, currently serves as a member of the Expediency Discernment Council and Secretary of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination.

The decree also extended gratitude to Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr for his “round-the-clock efforts” in the role, thanking the outgoing representative for his service.

“I hope you will achieve complete success in carrying out this important responsibility,” the Leader wrote in the decree, adding, “Under the blessings of our master, Imam Mahdi, may you always remain a devoted soldier for the proud nation of Iran.”

The SNSC, formally chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, coordinates security and foreign policy and includes top military, intelligence and government officials alongside the Leader’s representative.

.......................

End/ 257