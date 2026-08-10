President Pezeshkian meets Leader of Islamic Revolution to discuss key issues

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei at the beginning of his third year as the president of Iran.

The Information Center of the Leader’s Office announced that Pezeshkian and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei discussed in detail the country’s issues and problems during their meeting on Sunday.

It said that the talks focused on the people’s livelihood and the current domestic conditions, in the face of the US–Israeli-imposed war and the future course of action, especially in the defense field.

Strategies and solutions regarding the provision of resources and management of monetary and energy expenditures, as well as economic interaction with foreign parties, were other issues Pezeshkian exchanged with the Leader.

Pezeshkian took the oath of office on July 28, 2024. During the first two years of his presidency, foreign-backed riots took place in Iran, and the US and Israeli terrorist regimes attacked the country twice.

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