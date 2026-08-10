Over 350 media staff martyred in three imposed wars on Iran, official says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Media Basij Organization says 353 media employees have been martyred in three imposed wars on the country in the 1980s, 2025 and earlier this year.

Morteza Karamouzian released the death toll on Sunday, saying that the 1980-1988 Iraqi-imposed war left 333 Iranian media personnel dead and the illegal US-Israeli aggression in June 2025 killed 12 others, including two employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Eight more media staff were martyred during the third imposed war, which was launched on February 28 by the United States and the Zionist regime and came to a halt in early April after 40 days, he added.

Karamouzian also noted that 268 media workers affiliated with the Resistance Front have been martyred, including six who were killed during the third imposed war.

In both the 2025 and 2026 wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the enemies to accept a ceasefire.

In July, however, the US conducted waves of deadly air raids on Iran in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Republic, signed on June 17, to end the war.

In response, Iranian armed forces launched devastating attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia, dealing heavy blows to the terrorist US military.

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