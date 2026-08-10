Iran to launch 3 new satellites before year end

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Sattar Hashemi launch three satellites from the ‘Martyr Soleimani’ satellite constellation into orbit in a single mission before the year end.

Speaking to local Iranian media on Sunday, Sattar Hashemi said Iran is pursuing the Martyr Soleimani satellite constellation with a pragmatic approach.

“The Martyr Soleimani constellation consists of 18 operational satellites and six reserve satellites, 24 satellites in total,” Hashemi said. “We hope to place three satellites from this constellation into orbit in a single launch before the end of the current (Persian) year.”

Pointing to the technical differences between space orbits and the need to select appropriate ones, Hashemi said two key orbits are used in the space sector.

The minister explained that moving toward satellite constellations centered on Martyr Soleimani is a strategic measure that enables Iran to guarantee stable communications and continuous services.

Hashemi said the space industry now plays a multifaceted role in telecommunications, remote sensing and the management of land resources, adding that the development of remote-sensing satellites and LEO satellite constellations has established the sector as a key infrastructure pillar.

He described the space industry as having a central and strategic role for the government, citing several achievements as evidence of its particular focus on the sector.

Hashemi also referred to broad cooperation on managing the country’s resources, saying constructive interactions had been established with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade regarding the management of water bodies and natural resources, with investment in the field also being offered.

He added that measures have also begun in the area of land management in cooperation with the Judiciary, which he said could prevent many challenges and legal disputes faced by the public.

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