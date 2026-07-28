Ansarullah Says Saudi Statements Show Confusion After Yemen’s Strikes on Jizan and Yanbu

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has described recent statements by the Saudi enemy as clear evidence of its confusion and strategic failure following the successful operations carried out by Yemen’s armed forces against vital targets in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu.

In remarks reported on Monday, Ansarullah Political Bureau member Dhaifallah al-Shami stressed that Riyadh’s accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and other parties are nothing more than a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for the ongoing, inhumane blockade imposed on the Yemeni people for years.

He added that the Saudi enemy's statements are a failed attempt to pressure the Iraqi government over the issue of resistance weapons, in line with the US approach, similar to what is happening in Lebanon.

The comments come after Yemen’s Armed Forces announced two major military operations on July 25 targeting sensitive Aramco oil facilities in the Red Sea cities of Jizan and Yanbu. The operations, conducted with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, were launched in direct response to Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s strategic port of Hodeidah and nearby Kamaran Island.

Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the strikes achieved their objectives, hitting critical infrastructure and underscoring the growing qualitative capabilities of the Yemeni resistance. Visual evidence, including satellite data and footage circulating widely, showed fires and smoke rising over the targeted facilities, despite Saudi claims of interceptions that Ansarullah has dismissed as a cover-up.

Dhaifallah al-Shami noted that the Saudi regime’s statements reflect its deep confusion in the face of these precise operations.

He said Riyadh is using baseless claims against Iran and the Axis of Resistance merely as a means to escape accountability for the brutal siege that has devastated Yemen’s civilian population, while also attempting to pressure other regional capitals in line with US directives.

The successful Yemeni strikes form part of a broader defensive posture under the principle of “siege for siege,” following Yemen’s declaration of a naval blockade on the Saudi enemy in response to continued aggression and the kingdom’s complicity in the humanitarian catastrophe imposed on Yemen.

On July 13, Saudi forces struck Yemen's Sana’a International Airport, violating a four-year-long ceasefire, and prompting the country's armed forces to resume retaliatory operations.

In the following days, the Yemeni forces targeted strategic sites in Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, in a direct response to continued Saudi military aggression.

Last Monday, Ansarallah announced the start of a “siege for siege” policy, declaring a naval blockade against Saudi maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The movement said the measure was intended to match the restrictions and military pressure imposed on Yemen, stressing that its operations would continue until attacks on the country came to an end.

Yemen’s military spokesman Yahya Saree also said on Saturday that the resistance group had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu.



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